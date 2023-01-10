ED attaches Rs 3.4 crore palatial house of Archana Nag

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached the palatial house worth `3.40 crore belonging to sex and extortion scandal accused Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Nag in the city. The Central agency also filed the preliminary chargesheet against the couple and two of their associates - Shradhanjali Behera and Khageswar Patra.

As Khageswar was arrested on November 11, the ED was supposed to file the chargesheet within 60 days. The chargesheet was filed before in the District and Sessions Judge Court-cum-Special Court under sections 44 and 45 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sources said the chargesheet comprises 150 pages along with over 2,200 supporting documents. "In the chargesheet, Archana, Jagabandhu, Khageswar and Shradhanjali have been mentioned. The agency has also mentioned the details of Khandagiri police station case registered against the couple and Khageswar for allegedly blackmailing high-profile people for money after capturing their obscene videos," said the sources. ED will file the supplementary chargesheet in the coming days in which it has planned to mention the names of several people who allegedly had links with Archana and Jagabandhu.

Earlier, the agency had evaluated the house owned by the couple as part of the investigation under PMLA. Sources said the ED has, so far, attached the couple's assets to the tune of `4 crore. The assets include two luxurious cars belonging to the couple. ED had also attached the two cars and some documents of their property. The agency's officers had submitted an attachment order of the vehicles and property documents before the adjudicating authority.

The adjudicating authority had asked Archana and Jagabandhu to submit their responses citing valid reasons why it should not issue a confirmation attachment order.

