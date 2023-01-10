Improve capacity to tackle cybercrime: Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said cyber crime has emerged as a big challenge and asked the Commissionerate police to improve its capacity to deal with it effectively so that it can become a model for the country.

Addressing the raising day ceremony of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate police here, the chief minister said he expected the police to be more vigilant and effective in areas of crime control, crime detection, law and order management, disaster management, traffic management, anti-narcotics drive and other areas of security.

Stating that he is personally monitoring the implementation of 5T in police department, the chief minister said he is glad to share he has received good feedback from visitors to police stations. “I will be happy if the experience of visitors to police stations is improved further. I also desire that more technological interventions be introduced to enhance the effectiveness of various policing tasks,” he added.

The chief minister said he appreciates the vital role of police in organising mega events like Make in Odisha conclave, FIFA Under-17 girls world cup and celebrations of various festivals in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. “I expect the same quality of service in the coming hockey Men’s World Cup,” he added.

Lauding Commissionerate police personnel for their dedicated service during the Covid-19 pandemic, he extended his condolences to family members of personnel who laid down their lives during the period.

