Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Survey in Bhubaneswar to identify land rights beneficiaries

All 436 slums, where the drone survey was carried out in November last year by Tata Steel Foundation, will be covered in the survey. 

Published: 10th January 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

land encroachment, land acquisition, land e auction

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday launched a household survey in slums to facilitate the process of providing land rights to urban poor in the state capital under JAGA Mission. 

The Urban Slum Household Area (USHA) survey launched in presence of Mayor Sulochana Das and other senior officials of the civic body will be carried out by Sutra Consultancy Pvt Ltd.  Officials said the survey on the first day was launched in Dumduma Nua Bhoi Sahi slum of ward no 64 and Adarsh Basti of ward no 14. 

All 436 slums, where the drone survey was carried out in November last year by Tata Steel Foundation, will be covered in the survey.  Around 90 trained personnel will conduct the door-to-door survey which will include allotment of numbers to households through stickering as well as interviews and document collection with respondents from each mapped household. 

The city has 1,00,870 slum households. However, the actual number of beneficiaries who need land rights will be known after the survey is complete, said BMC officials. The process will be completed in all wards by February end after which further steps will be taken for distribution of land rights to eligible beneficiaries in the slums from April 1 onwards. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp