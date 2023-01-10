Survey in Bhubaneswar to identify land rights beneficiaries

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday launched a household survey in slums to facilitate the process of providing land rights to urban poor in the state capital under JAGA Mission.

The Urban Slum Household Area (USHA) survey launched in presence of Mayor Sulochana Das and other senior officials of the civic body will be carried out by Sutra Consultancy Pvt Ltd. Officials said the survey on the first day was launched in Dumduma Nua Bhoi Sahi slum of ward no 64 and Adarsh Basti of ward no 14.

All 436 slums, where the drone survey was carried out in November last year by Tata Steel Foundation, will be covered in the survey. Around 90 trained personnel will conduct the door-to-door survey which will include allotment of numbers to households through stickering as well as interviews and document collection with respondents from each mapped household.

The city has 1,00,870 slum households. However, the actual number of beneficiaries who need land rights will be known after the survey is complete, said BMC officials. The process will be completed in all wards by February end after which further steps will be taken for distribution of land rights to eligible beneficiaries in the slums from April 1 onwards.

