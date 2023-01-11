BJP dares Odisha govt to make income generation of WSHGs public

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP on Tuesday asked the state government to make the income generating report of women self help groups financed under Mission Shakti public. “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that loan amounting to Rs 17,000 crore has been provided to around four lakh SHG members in the last five years. What he did not say the amount of income the SHGs generated during this period.

There is nothing to hide if the women of the state are making rapid economic progress under Mission Shakti,” state BJP Mahila Morcha president Smruti Patnaik told a media conference. She said the state government has been claiming to have formed seven lakh WSHGs in the state with a total member of about 70 lakh.

In reality, 85,000 groups have been credit linked out of which 59,404 groups are generating income.

“We are simply asking the state government to publish a report on the economic activities of the SHGs who were provided loans under National Rural Livelihood Mission named as Mission Shakti by the BJD government,” Patnaik said.

Alleging that SHGs are formed on party line, she said the state government is utilising these groups to further BJD’s interest. She further claimed that out of the Rs 125 crore interest subvention, the Central government share is `88 crore while the remaining Rs 37 crore is provided by the state government. Patnaik who later attended a meeting of party’s state functionaries said that state BJP president Samir Mohanty has given a task to Mahila Morcha to go to villages and make members of all groups aware how BJD has hijacked the Central scheme claiming to be its own.

Dubbing the BJD government as a ‘copy and paste’ government, Mohanty said the regional party is shamelessly doing this as they have nothing to their credit in the last 23 years of their governance.

BHUBANESWAR: BJP on Tuesday asked the state government to make the income generating report of women self help groups financed under Mission Shakti public. “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that loan amounting to Rs 17,000 crore has been provided to around four lakh SHG members in the last five years. What he did not say the amount of income the SHGs generated during this period. There is nothing to hide if the women of the state are making rapid economic progress under Mission Shakti,” state BJP Mahila Morcha president Smruti Patnaik told a media conference. She said the state government has been claiming to have formed seven lakh WSHGs in the state with a total member of about 70 lakh. In reality, 85,000 groups have been credit linked out of which 59,404 groups are generating income. “We are simply asking the state government to publish a report on the economic activities of the SHGs who were provided loans under National Rural Livelihood Mission named as Mission Shakti by the BJD government,” Patnaik said. Alleging that SHGs are formed on party line, she said the state government is utilising these groups to further BJD’s interest. She further claimed that out of the Rs 125 crore interest subvention, the Central government share is `88 crore while the remaining Rs 37 crore is provided by the state government. Patnaik who later attended a meeting of party’s state functionaries said that state BJP president Samir Mohanty has given a task to Mahila Morcha to go to villages and make members of all groups aware how BJD has hijacked the Central scheme claiming to be its own. Dubbing the BJD government as a ‘copy and paste’ government, Mohanty said the regional party is shamelessly doing this as they have nothing to their credit in the last 23 years of their governance.