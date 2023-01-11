Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJP dares Odisha govt to make income generation of WSHGs public

BJP on Tuesday asked the state government to make the income generating report of women self help groups financed under Mission Shakti public.

Published: 11th January 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP on Tuesday asked the state government to make the income generating report of women self help groups financed under Mission Shakti public. “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that loan amounting to Rs 17,000 crore has been provided to around four lakh SHG members in the last five years. What he did not say the amount of income the SHGs generated during this period.

There is nothing to hide if the women of the state are making rapid economic progress under Mission Shakti,” state BJP Mahila Morcha president Smruti Patnaik told a media conference. She said the state government has been claiming to have formed seven lakh WSHGs in the state with a total member of about 70 lakh. 

In reality, 85,000 groups have been credit linked out of which 59,404 groups are generating income.
“We are simply asking the state government to publish a report on the economic activities of the SHGs who were provided loans under National Rural Livelihood Mission named as Mission Shakti by the BJD government,” Patnaik said.

Alleging that SHGs are formed on party line, she said the state government is utilising these groups to further BJD’s interest. She further claimed that out of the Rs 125 crore interest subvention, the Central government share is `88 crore while the remaining Rs 37 crore is provided by the state government. Patnaik who later attended a meeting of party’s state functionaries said that state BJP president Samir Mohanty has given a task to Mahila Morcha to go to villages and make members of all groups aware how BJD has hijacked the Central scheme claiming to be its own. 

Dubbing the BJD government as a ‘copy and paste’ government, Mohanty said the regional party is shamelessly doing this as they have nothing to their credit in the last 23 years of their governance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Odisha BJD Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp