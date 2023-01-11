B.Tech student held for assaulting classmate

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The city police on Tuesday arrested a B.Tech second year student for allegedly assaulting a classmate of his batch over a personal dispute.

According to police, Nitesh Kumar Tripathy of Jatni allegedly assaulted Pritam Kumar Sarangi of Rourkela near their college in Khandagiri on Monday evening.

Sarangi sustained head injury in the incident. Tripathy, who stays on rent in the city, took Sarangi on his motorcycle to Jatni after assaulting him. Police rescued Sarangi from a field in Jatni on Monday night.

