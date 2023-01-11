Home Cities Bhubaneswar

B.Tech student held for assaulting classmate

The city police on Tuesday arrested a B.Tech second year student for allegedly assaulting a classmate of his batch over a personal dispute. 

Published: 11th January 2023 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The city police on Tuesday arrested a B.Tech second year student for allegedly assaulting a classmate of his batch over a personal dispute. 

According to police, Nitesh Kumar Tripathy of Jatni allegedly assaulted Pritam Kumar Sarangi of Rourkela near their college in Khandagiri on Monday evening.  

Sarangi sustained head injury in the incident. Tripathy, who stays on rent in the city, took Sarangi on his motorcycle to Jatni after assaulting him. Police rescued Sarangi from a field in Jatni on Monday night. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp