‘Ek Nayi Kahani Likhi Hai Odisha’ song released

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Ek Nayi Kahani Likhi Hai Odisha’, a song highlighting Odisha’s contribution to sports has been released here ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, scheduled to start from January 13.

Noted writer, composer and director Santosh Panda has penned the lyrics and set the music, while renowned Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has lend his voice to the song. The video of the song was released during an event here in presence of Mayor Sulochana Das, Odisha Khadi and Village Industries Board chairman Sangram Keshari Paikray and others.

Panda said Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal had released the poster and promo of the song in presence of former India captain and Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey. “We have received high praise from the Governor for the lyrics and tune of the song, while the Hockey India president has presented us a hockey stick as a token of appreciation,” Panda said.

Panda said Abhijeet Bhattacharya during recording of the song in Mumbai also appreciated it. The song glorifies the efforts of Odisha’s contribution to sports, hockey in particular, he added.

