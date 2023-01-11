Odisha to enforce HSRP from Jan 15

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a four-month delay, the state government is finally going to enforce the fitment of high security registration plate (HSRP) on the old vehicles carrying Odisha registration number ending with 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 from January 15.

The enforcement against the registration numbers ending with 7, 8, 9 and 0 would be from March 1. While the deadline for affixation of HSRP on the old vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 carrying registration number ending with 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 ended on December 31, the deadline is January 31 for numbers ending with 7 and 8 and February 28 for numbers ending with 9 and 0.

Vehicles found without the HSRP would attract fines ranging from Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000 under Section 192 of MV Act, 1988. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had made it mandatory for all vehicle owners to fix HSRP and colour-coded plates on their vehicles. The prime reason for the HSRP being made mandatory is that the old number plates were easy to tamper with and can be misused. When it comes to the vehicles plying with the HSRP they will have a non-removable snap-on lock and are difficult to replace with.

Additional commissioner (transport enforcement) LM Sethi urged the vehicle owners to get the HSRP affixed to their vehicles without delay and the vehicle owners who do not have access to the internet or do not have knowledge of technology can apply through nearby Mo Seva Kendra or HSRP facilitation centres.

BHUBANESWAR: After a four-month delay, the state government is finally going to enforce the fitment of high security registration plate (HSRP) on the old vehicles carrying Odisha registration number ending with 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 from January 15. The enforcement against the registration numbers ending with 7, 8, 9 and 0 would be from March 1. While the deadline for affixation of HSRP on the old vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 carrying registration number ending with 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 ended on December 31, the deadline is January 31 for numbers ending with 7 and 8 and February 28 for numbers ending with 9 and 0. Vehicles found without the HSRP would attract fines ranging from Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000 under Section 192 of MV Act, 1988. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had made it mandatory for all vehicle owners to fix HSRP and colour-coded plates on their vehicles. The prime reason for the HSRP being made mandatory is that the old number plates were easy to tamper with and can be misused. When it comes to the vehicles plying with the HSRP they will have a non-removable snap-on lock and are difficult to replace with. Additional commissioner (transport enforcement) LM Sethi urged the vehicle owners to get the HSRP affixed to their vehicles without delay and the vehicle owners who do not have access to the internet or do not have knowledge of technology can apply through nearby Mo Seva Kendra or HSRP facilitation centres.