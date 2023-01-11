Home Cities Bhubaneswar

OHPC asks 12 paise hike per unit in hydro power tariff for 2023-24

State run corporation requested the hike against the existing tariff of 89.48 paise per unit

Published: 11th January 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) has requested the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) to approve its proposal for an average power generation tariff of 101.40 paise per unit for 2023-24 financial year.

Estimating its annual revenue requirement (ARR) at Rs 568.12 crore, the state run corporation requested for a hike of 11.92 paise per unit against the existing tariff of 89.48 paise per unit to recover the cost.
In its annual revenue requirement and tariff application for the coming financial year, OHPC has projected a design energy of 5,938.5 million unit from its power stations and saleable energy of 5,862.47 MU to Gridco for computation of tariff for the 2023-24.

“OHPC is constantly losing energy charges for 78MU every year on account of restriction in generation from Hirakud reservoir below 600-ft by the department of water resources. It has consistently been raising this issue in its earlier tariff applications furnishing all the facts in detail with prayer to the commission either to consider the reduction in design energy of Hirakud and Chiplima hydro power station proportionately or allow compensation in accordance with the Electricity Act, 2003,” the petitioner said.

Further, during situations like deficit rainfall and dry spell OHPC is not allowed to generate above 595 ft of the reservoir level at the end of the water year despite instruction from water resources department.
As OHPC sustains substantial loss of revenue due to shortfall in the recovery of energy charges during years of hydrology failure, it has been requesting the OERC for compensation.

However, the commission declined the request and directed in its earlier order to maintain a separate fund from the revenue earnings out of sale of secondary energy, which will be utilised to replenish the shortfall in revenue due to lesser generation of power in years of hydrology failure to provide necessary comfort to the consumers of the state.

It requested the commission to allow the deficit of secondary energy fund amounting to Rs 125 crore in the tariff order for the next financial year. “The proposed tariff is based on the additional capital expenditure to be made on three hydro power stations in the coming financial year. The total project cost has been projected at Rs 2,829.75 crore for tariff calculation for the ensuing fiscal,” said a senior officer of OHPC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp