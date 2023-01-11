OHPC asks 12 paise hike per unit in hydro power tariff for 2023-24

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) has requested the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) to approve its proposal for an average power generation tariff of 101.40 paise per unit for 2023-24 financial year.

Estimating its annual revenue requirement (ARR) at Rs 568.12 crore, the state run corporation requested for a hike of 11.92 paise per unit against the existing tariff of 89.48 paise per unit to recover the cost.

In its annual revenue requirement and tariff application for the coming financial year, OHPC has projected a design energy of 5,938.5 million unit from its power stations and saleable energy of 5,862.47 MU to Gridco for computation of tariff for the 2023-24.

“OHPC is constantly losing energy charges for 78MU every year on account of restriction in generation from Hirakud reservoir below 600-ft by the department of water resources. It has consistently been raising this issue in its earlier tariff applications furnishing all the facts in detail with prayer to the commission either to consider the reduction in design energy of Hirakud and Chiplima hydro power station proportionately or allow compensation in accordance with the Electricity Act, 2003,” the petitioner said.

Further, during situations like deficit rainfall and dry spell OHPC is not allowed to generate above 595 ft of the reservoir level at the end of the water year despite instruction from water resources department.

As OHPC sustains substantial loss of revenue due to shortfall in the recovery of energy charges during years of hydrology failure, it has been requesting the OERC for compensation.

However, the commission declined the request and directed in its earlier order to maintain a separate fund from the revenue earnings out of sale of secondary energy, which will be utilised to replenish the shortfall in revenue due to lesser generation of power in years of hydrology failure to provide necessary comfort to the consumers of the state.

It requested the commission to allow the deficit of secondary energy fund amounting to Rs 125 crore in the tariff order for the next financial year. “The proposed tariff is based on the additional capital expenditure to be made on three hydro power stations in the coming financial year. The total project cost has been projected at Rs 2,829.75 crore for tariff calculation for the ensuing fiscal,” said a senior officer of OHPC.

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) has requested the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) to approve its proposal for an average power generation tariff of 101.40 paise per unit for 2023-24 financial year. Estimating its annual revenue requirement (ARR) at Rs 568.12 crore, the state run corporation requested for a hike of 11.92 paise per unit against the existing tariff of 89.48 paise per unit to recover the cost. In its annual revenue requirement and tariff application for the coming financial year, OHPC has projected a design energy of 5,938.5 million unit from its power stations and saleable energy of 5,862.47 MU to Gridco for computation of tariff for the 2023-24. “OHPC is constantly losing energy charges for 78MU every year on account of restriction in generation from Hirakud reservoir below 600-ft by the department of water resources. It has consistently been raising this issue in its earlier tariff applications furnishing all the facts in detail with prayer to the commission either to consider the reduction in design energy of Hirakud and Chiplima hydro power station proportionately or allow compensation in accordance with the Electricity Act, 2003,” the petitioner said. Further, during situations like deficit rainfall and dry spell OHPC is not allowed to generate above 595 ft of the reservoir level at the end of the water year despite instruction from water resources department. As OHPC sustains substantial loss of revenue due to shortfall in the recovery of energy charges during years of hydrology failure, it has been requesting the OERC for compensation. However, the commission declined the request and directed in its earlier order to maintain a separate fund from the revenue earnings out of sale of secondary energy, which will be utilised to replenish the shortfall in revenue due to lesser generation of power in years of hydrology failure to provide necessary comfort to the consumers of the state. It requested the commission to allow the deficit of secondary energy fund amounting to Rs 125 crore in the tariff order for the next financial year. “The proposed tariff is based on the additional capital expenditure to be made on three hydro power stations in the coming financial year. The total project cost has been projected at Rs 2,829.75 crore for tariff calculation for the ensuing fiscal,” said a senior officer of OHPC.