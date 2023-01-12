Night waste collection to continue after FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Intensifying sanitation measures in the Capital ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started waste collection from vendors and market areas during night from this week.

The civic body has also formed sanitation teams with a focus on round the clock cleanliness in and around Kalinga Stadium during the quadrennial event between January 13 and 29.BMC deputy commissioner Suvendu Sahoo said 57 garbage lifting vehicles have been engaged for collection of garbage from market places, traders and street vendors.

The waste collection starts at 3 pm onwards and continues till late night, Sahoo said. He said, the service launched in view of the World Cup will continue even after the event is over. More vehicles will be engaged for this purpose.

On the other hand, BMC has designated Sahoo and an assistant health officer as the nodal officers for smooth management of sanitation activities in and around Kalinga Stadium, where the World Cup matches will be played in the city.

The civic body has divided roads surrounding the stadium in seven different zones. About 100 sanitary workers and 12 loaders will be deployed along with required number of vehicles. Sahoo said on spot monitoring and central reporting have also been planned to ensure proper sanitation and cleaning in the area.

“For each zone there will be sanitary supervisors to report and coordinate component wise activities. Different sanitation agencies have been intimated for their specific assignment in sanitation,” he said. Officials said regular fogging in and around the stadium will continue.

