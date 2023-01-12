W20 outreach prog for women grassroots leaders held in Capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An outreach programme of Women 20 (W20), an official G20 engagement group focusing on gender equity, was organised here on Wednesday for exchange of ideas and best practices in gender considerations.

The curtain raiser event on Women Grassroots Leaders in Odisha served as a stage for exchanging ideas and best practices in women participation on topics such as labour, equal pay, women in managerial positions, compatibility of family and career, evaluation of gainful employment and care work, female entrepreneurship and access to the capital market among others.

The event organised by non-profit Humara Bachpan Trust (HBT), was attended by over 1,000 women and girls from 46 communities in the city.Addressing the event, W20 India chair Sandhya Purecha said, “W20 will make sure that the ideas, opinions, propositions and suggestions of women from every corner of Odisha are incorporated and mainstreamed into G20 Leaders’ discussions and commitments for a state’s

cumulative growth and development.”

Chief coordinator of the W20 India secretariat and founder chairperson of HBT Dharitri Patnaik spoke about the numerous initiatives taken by the Trust which commensurate with the five priority areas of the W20. She also acknowledged the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for all the pro-women schemes and policies and for ensuring women led development. HBT executive director Arpita Patnaik also spoke.

W20 and HBT during the event felicitated women and girls for their exemplary work in bringing significant changes in the field of environment and climate change, grassroots leadership, entrepreneurship, education and skill development, and gender digital divide that come under priority areas of W20.A position paper titled ‘Women and Adolescent Girls as Change Agents in Climate Action’ was also released on the occasion.

