Bhubaneswar to get Anand Van on 90 acre by end of year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state capital will soon get an urban forest on over 90 acre land where residents could go on trail, cycling and trekking and get closure to the nature.The urban forest is being planned to be created by the city forest division with the help of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), in the 90 acre plantation area near Shankarpur Mouza by the end of this year.

Once readied, it will be known as ‘Anand Van’ where people could visit to get the experience of a jungle. “Apart from providing key ecosystem services like filtering air and creating a healthy environment for the nearby communities, the Anand Van will also be educative as people will also be able to know about different plant species including medicinal plants found in different parts of the state,” said city divisional forest officer Ajit Kumar Satpathy. He said around 250 plant species will be used to create the mini forest which will help draw birds, squirrels and other such species. The forest will also have small water bodies.

Satpathy said the 90 acre area is divided by a road. Accordingly, they have planned a foot-over-bridge to connect the two patches. Except the foot-over-bridge, boundary walls and other such essential infrastructure, there will not be any use of concrete inside the forest area. The cycle tracks, pathways and other amenities will be created using soil only, he said. The OMC will fund around Rs 15 crore for creation and maintenance of the Anand Van. Sources said Rs 2 crore will be provided each year for its maintenance. Meanwhile, BDA officials said they carried an eviction to remove the encroachment of the land near Shankarpur Mouza on Thursday.

Green delight

The urban forest will be created with help of OMC and BDA

250 plant species will be used to create the mini forest

The forest will also have small water bodies

Rs 2 crore will be spent on its maintenance annually

