Night bazaar in Bhubaneswar for visitors during Hockey WC

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has set up a flea market/night bazaar in the state capital for people visiting the city during FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup.The market will remain open for visitors between 5 pm and 12 am from January 15 to 29.

Apart from 50 stalls at Ekamra Haat, 35 have been set up at the night bazaar. Utkalika has also set up 33 stalls in the market opened specially for the World Cup. The visitors will get an opportunity to buy wooden articles, jewellery, creative/fancy items, scarves/stoles for women and other products at nominal prices. Handloom and handicraft of Odisha will also be sold at the stalls set up by Utkalika.

A BDA official said the objective of the night bazaar is to attract visitors arriving in Bhubaneswar from various parts of the state, around the country and even abroad during the mega sporting event. The visitors will get an opportunity to buy different articles without having to spend extravagantly, he said.

To keep the visitors entertained, the authorities have also planned folk music recital in the flea market. Rock band performances will also be organised to enthral the visitors. The night bazaar/flea market is expected to brighten up Bhubaneswar’s winter nights and will provide a remarkable stage for regional artists, startups, performers, entrepreneurs and vendors, said the BDA official.

A Ukraine national and his friend from Germany have designed three multi-dimensional canopies and a stage in Ekamra Haat for the night bazaar. Yuri, also known as IHTI Anderson in the artistic world, from Ukraine’s Odessa, and his friend Clemens Schmidt have designed the canopies using elastic fabric, fluorescent colours and air brushes.

The canopies have been designed in a way that they will sparkle when ultraviolet and other lights are turned on. The stage for different entertainment shows has been designed using organic colours and bamboo. In the background of the stage, Yuri has designed a painting - ‘flower of life’ also called sacred geometry. The background design has been created using elastic fabric and fluorescent colours.

The stage’s background design will glitter during night under ultraviolet and other lights. A black box has also been set up adjacent to the flea market where Yuri’s digital art works will be showcased for visitors. Around 16 digital art works will be showcased in the black box, said Yuri.

