Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Night bazaar in Bhubaneswar for visitors during Hockey WC

The background design has been created using elastic fabric and fluorescent colours.

Published: 14th January 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visits Olly Land at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | SHIBA PRASAD SAHU

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has set up a flea market/night bazaar in the state capital for people visiting the city during FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup.The market will remain open for visitors between 5 pm and 12 am from January 15 to 29.

Apart from 50 stalls at Ekamra Haat, 35 have been set up at the night bazaar. Utkalika has also set up 33 stalls in the market opened specially for the World Cup. The visitors will get an opportunity to buy wooden articles, jewellery, creative/fancy items, scarves/stoles for women and other products at nominal prices. Handloom and handicraft of Odisha will also be sold at the stalls set up by Utkalika.

A BDA official said the objective of the night bazaar is to attract visitors arriving in Bhubaneswar from various parts of the state, around the country and even abroad during the mega sporting event. The visitors will get an opportunity to buy different articles without having to spend extravagantly, he said.

To keep the visitors entertained, the authorities have also planned folk music recital in the flea market. Rock band performances will also be organised to enthral the visitors. The night bazaar/flea market is expected to brighten up Bhubaneswar’s winter nights and will provide a remarkable stage for regional artists, startups, performers, entrepreneurs and vendors, said the BDA official.

A Ukraine national and his friend from Germany have designed three multi-dimensional canopies and a stage in Ekamra Haat for the night bazaar. Yuri, also known as IHTI Anderson in the artistic world, from Ukraine’s Odessa, and his friend Clemens Schmidt have designed the canopies using elastic fabric, fluorescent colours and air brushes.

The canopies have been designed in a way that they will sparkle when ultraviolet and other lights are turned on. The stage for different entertainment shows has been designed using organic colours and bamboo. In the background of the stage, Yuri has designed a painting - ‘flower of life’ also called sacred geometry. The background design has been created using elastic fabric and fluorescent colours.

The stage’s background design will glitter during night under ultraviolet and other lights. A black box has also been set up adjacent to the flea market where Yuri’s digital art works will be showcased for visitors. Around 16 digital art works will be showcased in the black box, said Yuri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Hockey World Cu FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp