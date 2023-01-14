Sisir Saras gets underway

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National-level rural fair Sisir Saras-2023 began at the Biju Patnaik play ground at Baramunda here on Friday.Rural producers from 24 states apart from self-help groups and producers’ groups from the 30 districts of Odisha are participating in the fortnight-long fair. Organised by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), the fair aims at providing a larger platform for sale and display of products by women SHGs and rural producers. A total of 350 stalls - 130 for other states and 100 for those from Odisha - have come up at the Biju Patnaik playground for the fair.

The special attractions at the fair this time are a hockey pavilion for children, live demonstration of Sabai Grass craft, straw craft, Gond painting and others. This apart, 30 food stalls have been set up at the ground. The annual fair is being organised in association with Mission Shakti, Handicraft and Cottage Industries, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. Cultural events will also be staged every evening.

