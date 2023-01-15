Curtains go up on Mukteswar festival

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The three-day-long Mukteswar dance festival began on the premises of the 10th century temple here on Saturday.Organised by the Culture department, the evening began with a ‘Shiva Vandana’ by artiste Mahendra Kumar Acharya which was followed by an ‘abhinaya’ on story of Bhagirathi - Ganga by Odissi dancer Sarita Mishra.

Inaugurated by Social Security Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, the inaugural evening concluded with performance by students of Utkal University of Culture.Among others, additional chief secretary of Culture department Satyabrata Sahu and president of Odisha Sangita Natak Akademi Aruna Mohanty were present.

