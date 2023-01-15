Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Curtains go up on Mukteswar festival

Inaugurated by Social Security Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, the inaugural evening concluded with performance by students of Utkal University of Culture.

Published: 15th January 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Artistes performing Odissi at the Mukteswar Dance Festival in Bhubaneswar (File photo) | EPS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The three-day-long Mukteswar dance festival began on the premises of the 10th century temple here on Saturday.Organised by the Culture department, the evening began with a ‘Shiva Vandana’ by artiste Mahendra Kumar Acharya which was followed by an ‘abhinaya’ on story of Bhagirathi - Ganga by Odissi dancer Sarita Mishra.

Inaugurated by Social Security Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, the inaugural evening concluded with performance by students of Utkal University of Culture.Among others, additional chief secretary of Culture department Satyabrata Sahu and president of Odisha Sangita Natak Akademi Aruna Mohanty were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp