Hockey carnival amplifies festive mood in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The hockey carnival picked up in the state on Saturday as a slew of events were organised in different parts of the city to amplify the festive mood of citizens and tourists.From storytelling festival to annual flower exhibition, a number of events were organised here, to add more colour to the Hockey World Cup celebrations.

The Bhubaneswar storytelling festival (BhuFesto), a part of the city festivals .FEST (DoT Fest) was organised by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Odisha Tourism and city-based Bakul Foundation.

A number of storytellers of national and international repute including Neelesh Mishra, Nupur Agrawal, Kuna Tripathy and USA-based Antonio Rocha presented majestic tales and stories to people of different age groups in different parks of the city.

The festival taking place in four city parks - Buddha Jayanti Park in Chandrasekharpur, Indira Gandhi Park in Unit II, APJ Abdul Kalam park near SUM Hospital and Kalabhoomi at Pokhariput between 2.30 pm and 7.30 pm - will continue till January 17, BDA officials said.

Apart from BhuFesto, a city trail named ‘Ekamra Walks’ under Dot Fest to promote tourism of the capital city, was launched on the day. People from far off places enjoyed a delightful trail to different places to explore the city’s culture, heritage places, food and its natural ambiance.

The trail started from Saturday and will continue till February 13 with different trails such as food trails, nature trails and museum trails etc.

“The activity is aimed to enable the citizens and tourists to get a holistic essence of Bhubaneswar’s culture and heritage, which will further boost the tourism industry in the city and the state as a whole,” said DoT Fest coordinator and labour commissioner N Thirumala Naik.

Meanwhile, a two-day annual flower show was organised by the Regional Plant Resource Centre (RPRC) with the help of Plant Lovers’ Association at its botanical garden that drew huge crowd till evening. The event witnessed participation of 15 organisations, 30 nurseries and 16 flower stalls.

The national-level rural fair Sisir Saras 2023 also began at the Biju Patnaik play ground at Baramunda here on Saturday, in which rural producers from 24 states along with a number of self-help groups and producers’ groups from the 30 districts of Odisha participated. The fortnight-long fair has been organised by the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) with 350 stalls.

