Live music, food festival and night market in Bhubaneswar from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: From popular Odia artistes and Bollywood celebrities to K-pop band Blackswan, a galaxy of stars will perform in the ‘Bhubaneswar Live’ event organised as part of the DoT Fest from Sunday. As many as 11 Odia stars including Dipti Rekha Padhi, Pragyan Hota, Lisa Mishra, Rituraj Mohanty, rapper Big Deal, Swayam Padhi, Satyajeet Jena and Aseema Panda will perform in the cultural festival that intends to offer a a cherishable experience to citizens and tourists during the hockey World Cup.

The live show will be organised at Idco exhibition ground from 7 pm to 10 pm every day from January 15 to 24. The curtain-raiser show on January 15 will have performances of K-pop band Blackswan, singer Guru Randhawa and actress Disha Patani. Similarly, the last day of the show will also witness performances by renowned choreographers like Shiamak Davar and Salman Yousuf.

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and Ustad Taufiq Qureshi will also perform in the show on January 19, while there will be a laughter riot with stand-up comedians Sunil Grover and Shilpa Rao taking the stage on January 20. The International Food Festival will also start from Sunday. The festival will have around 35 stalls, including six international stalls where people will find culinary delights from 16 different countries and 24 states. The much-talked-about night flea market will also start from Sunday and continue till January 29.

