Police mitras to assist during Hockey World Cup

BHUBANESWAR: More than 150 police mitras have been engaged to assist the citizens and the visitors during the ongoing FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup.The Commissionerate Police had earlier selected at least 1,000 youths from different slums of the capital to assist the cops in controlling crowd and regulating the traffic during major occasions.Additional police commissioner Umashankar Dash asked the police mitras will provide assistance to the citizens and visitors, check illegal parking, regulate traffic and maintain close coordination with the cops.

The authorities are making all efforts to ensure smooth passage of the fortnight-long Dot Fest. The contribution of the police mitras is very important during the mega sporting event, said Bhubaneswar Development Authority vice-chairman Balwant Singh. Police mitras will also be engaged in ‘May I Help You’ desks set up in about 16 major locations of the city for the hockey World Cup. They have been provided with T-shirts and caps to be visible.

