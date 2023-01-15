Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Police mitras to assist during Hockey World Cup

The authorities are making all efforts to ensure smooth passage of the fortnight-long Dot Fest.

Published: 15th January 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey player Lalit Upadhyay celebrates second goal against Canada during a match of Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 in Bhubaneswar. (File | PTI)

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More than 150 police mitras have been engaged to assist the citizens and the visitors during the ongoing FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup.The Commissionerate Police had earlier selected at least 1,000 youths from different slums of the capital to assist the cops in controlling crowd and regulating the traffic during major occasions.Additional police commissioner Umashankar Dash asked the police mitras will provide assistance to the citizens and visitors, check illegal parking, regulate traffic and maintain close coordination with the cops.

The authorities are making all efforts to ensure smooth passage of the fortnight-long Dot Fest. The contribution of the police mitras is very important during the mega sporting event, said Bhubaneswar Development Authority vice-chairman Balwant Singh. Police mitras will also be engaged in ‘May I Help You’ desks set up in about 16 major locations of the city for the hockey World Cup. They have been provided with T-shirts and caps to be visible.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hockey World Cup
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp