Startup Mela starts today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Startup Odisha will organise a two-day Startup Mela to showcase state’s startup ecosystem and orient youths and students toward innovation and entrepreneurship.The two-day event will kick start from Sunday at O-Hub, the startup incubation centre in the city.

Industries and MSME Minister Pratap Deb, Odisha Skill Development Authority chairman Subroto Bagchi and executive chairman of Startup Odisha Omkar Rai will participate in the event.Officials said a number of startups will be exhibited during Startup Mela 2023 where stakeholders of the startup ecosystem as well as students would get an opportunity to interact.

Odisha is already promoting 25 active incubators and has also supported 1,434 startups since 2016 of which 590 are led by women. The State government aims to make Odisha one of the top-three startup ecosystems in the country and is striving to create at least 5,000 startups by 2025. To achieve this, it is planning to bring academia, technical and R&D institutions to the domain to fast-track the projects.

