Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Startup Mela starts today

The State government aims to make Odisha one of the top-three startup ecosystems in the country and is striving to create at least 5,000 startups by 2025.

Published: 15th January 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Startup Odisha will organise a two-day Startup Mela to showcase state’s startup ecosystem and orient youths and students toward innovation and entrepreneurship.The two-day event will kick start from Sunday at O-Hub, the startup incubation centre in the city.

Industries and MSME Minister Pratap Deb, Odisha Skill Development Authority chairman Subroto Bagchi and executive chairman of Startup Odisha Omkar Rai will participate in the event.Officials said a number of startups will be exhibited during Startup Mela 2023 where stakeholders of the startup ecosystem as well as students would get an opportunity to interact.  

Odisha is already promoting 25 active incubators and has also supported 1,434 startups since 2016 of which 590 are led by women. The State government aims to make Odisha one of the top-three startup ecosystems in the country and is striving to create at least 5,000 startups by 2025. To achieve this, it is planning to bring academia, technical and R&D institutions to the domain to fast-track the projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Startup Odisha
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp