Bharat Jodo to end on January 23 in Odisha

Published: 16th January 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Shamli, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Bharat Jodo Parivartan yatra of Congress in Odisha will end on January 23 even as all southern districts, considered to be the stronghold of the party will remain uncovered.
The yatra is now continuing in Sundargarh district and will be able to cover Sambalpur and Balangir districts by the time it will come to an end.

Besides the southern districts, a large part of coastal districts including Ganjam also remained outside the yatra. The yatra had to be concluded as all the senior leaders have been asked to be present at Bhubaneswar for launching of the party’s booth level, Haath Se Haath Jodo, programme from January 26. The conclusion of the Bharat Jodo yatra in Odisha has given rise to large-scale resentment among the leaders of the districts which have been left out.

Addressing party workers at Talsara, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak said the state will prosper only after the defeat of the BJP government at the Centre and BJD government in Odisha. Referring to the war of words between BJD and BJP over the free rice scheme of the Centre, Pattanayak said that the food security scheme was launched in 2014 by the Congress government at the Centre and BJD and BJP had no role in it.

