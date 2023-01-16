Odisha records highest growth in c-section deliveries

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: High health risk notwithstanding, caesarean section (c-section) deliveries are rising alarmingly in both private and public hospitals in the state. The growth rate of c-section surgeries in private hospitals was the highest in Odisha among the big states in the country in last one year.

As per the latest report of Health Management Information System (HMIS) of the Ministry of Health, the state recorded the highest 10 per cent (pc) growth in the c-sections conducted at private hospitals to all deliveries at these facilities between 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The share of c-sections at private hospitals increased from 64.67 pc to 74.62 pc while it rose from 14.77 pc to 16.88 pc in government health facilities during the period. While the share of c-sections in private hospitals has dropped in several states, including Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, only Sikkim is above Odisha in terms of rise in c-sections. The northeastern state reported a growth of around 16 pc in private hospitals and seven pc in public facilities in c-sections.

As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), the share of c-sections in private health facilities went up from 53.7 pc in 2015-16 to 70.7 in 2019-21, which was also the highest among all big states. The rate of surgical deliveries increased from 11.5 pc to 15.3 pc in government hospitals in the five year period.

Surprisingly, the number of c-sections deliveries in private hospitals was more in rural parts of the state as compared to the urban areas. Around 71.5 pc surgical births were recorded in rural areas against 68.6 pc such deliveries in urban localities. It was just the reverse in government hospitals in urban areas as 22.3 pc opted for c-sections against 14.2 pc in rural public health facilities.

Senior gynaecologist Dr Seba Mohapatra blamed it on the declining ability to take labour pain, lack of patience, delayed pregnancy and superstitious belief of people to ensure the birth of baby on a particular zodiac star, apart from unethical practice of some doctors engaged in private practice. “No body wants to take a chance. The rising c-sections has also led to improved MMR and IMR,” she reasoned.

Health experts, however, pointed out that the surgical births are rising alarmingly in private hospitals in the state after the implementation of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) as the empanelled hospitals take this route to mint easy money. “C- section audits must be strictly enforced in the private hospitals by regulating medical practices and package cost. Monitoring also needs to be strengthened,” they demanded.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said the department is analysing the statistics and looking into the allegations. A guideline may be issued to prevent non-essential c-sections, he added.

