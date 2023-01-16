World and country now in Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The world and the country are currently in Odisha and the state is immensely pleased to host the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday.

“This is a moment of glory for Odisha. We are experiencing an ecstatic evening of honour. The world and the country are currently in the state and let us celebrate with all our hearts and minds together,” Naveen told a gathering on the first day of Dot Fest at Idco Exhibition Ground.

Odisha is immensely honoured to host the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup tournament for the second consecutive time. People from 16 nations and across the globe are coming here to enjoy every bit of our cities, said Naveen. The opening day of the second edition of Dot Fest witnessed the participation of over 15,000 visitors. The event kick started with performances of Bollywood actor Disha Patani, singer Guru Randhawa and South Korean pop band Blackswan.

A youngster, Adyant Patnaik, said he had attended the first edition of Dot Fest too but this time the event was much bigger and better. Randhawa brought the audiences to their feet as he went into the crowd while performing. “The vibes Randhawa creates are magical. We are feeling as if the famous singer is one of us,” said one of the visitors Mrunal Kumar Meher.

This year’s edition of Dot Fest includes a flea market/night bazaar, photo exhibition - ‘Sebbe o Ebbe’ to showcase the photographs of Bhubaneswar from late 1860s to 2023, time, international food festival consisting cuisines of 16 participating nations in the world cup, trails around the capital city, and storytelling festival - Bhufessto. The Dot Fest also known as the cultural festival will continue from January 15 to 29 between 5 pm and 12 am.

