Covishield vax at health facilities from January 19

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid fear of a possible resurgence of Covid-19, Odisha government on Monday announced availability of Covishield vaccine at select healthcare facilities in the state from January 19.

Officials of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department said the vaccine will be available in identified district headquarter hospitals (DHHs), sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs), community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) under the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme for those who have not taken their second or precaution dose.

The officials requested citizens to avail the opportunity and get vaccinated. Last month, the state government had urged the Centre to provide necessary guidance and support for recommencement of Covid precaution dose as 59 per cent people in the state were yet to get the precaution dose.

Around 8.14 crore vaccine doses had been administered in the state till last month. Around 3.52 crore people (97 per cent) have been administered the first dose, while 3.3 crore (91 per cent) have received the second dose. However, the vaccination figure stands at just around 1.31 crore (41 per cent) for precaution dose to 18 years of age and above.

