Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Naveen unveils ive grid sub-stations in four Odisha districts

Inaugurating the sub-stations virtually, the chief minister appealed consumers not to misuse electricity which is essential for agriculture and industry sectors.

Published: 17th January 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated five high voltage grid sub-stations in four districts. The move will ensure uninterrupted power supply to more than two lakh people. 
The grid sub-stations have been set up at an estimated cost of Rs 254 crore at Hinjilikatu in Ganjam district, Kalimela in Malkangiri, Birmaharajpur in Subarnapur and Godisahi and Bahugram in Cuttack.  

Inaugurating the sub-stations virtually, the chief minister appealed consumers not to misuse electricity which is essential for agriculture and industry sectors. Besides, uninterrupted power supply is also required for improving the lifestyle of people, he said, adding the state government has strengthened infrastructure in the power sector. Odisha now has 185 extra high voltage grid sub-stations and 16,000 kilometers of circuit network of power lines.

Energy minister Pratap Deb said since Odisha has become a power surplus state, the government’s efforts for rapid industrialisation for creating employment opportunities have succeeded. On the occasion, the Odisha Coal and Power Limited (OPCL) donated Rs 20 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The company presented a cheque of the amount to Deb and chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra in the presence of the chief minister. 

Appreciating the performance of OPCL, the chief minister said the company has made a profit of Rs 626 crore in the first six months of the 2022-23 financial year. 5T secretary VK Pandian conducted the function attended by senior officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp