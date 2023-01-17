Naveen unveils ive grid sub-stations in four Odisha districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated five high voltage grid sub-stations in four districts. The move will ensure uninterrupted power supply to more than two lakh people.

The grid sub-stations have been set up at an estimated cost of Rs 254 crore at Hinjilikatu in Ganjam district, Kalimela in Malkangiri, Birmaharajpur in Subarnapur and Godisahi and Bahugram in Cuttack.

Inaugurating the sub-stations virtually, the chief minister appealed consumers not to misuse electricity which is essential for agriculture and industry sectors. Besides, uninterrupted power supply is also required for improving the lifestyle of people, he said, adding the state government has strengthened infrastructure in the power sector. Odisha now has 185 extra high voltage grid sub-stations and 16,000 kilometers of circuit network of power lines.

Energy minister Pratap Deb said since Odisha has become a power surplus state, the government’s efforts for rapid industrialisation for creating employment opportunities have succeeded. On the occasion, the Odisha Coal and Power Limited (OPCL) donated Rs 20 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The company presented a cheque of the amount to Deb and chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra in the presence of the chief minister.

Appreciating the performance of OPCL, the chief minister said the company has made a profit of Rs 626 crore in the first six months of the 2022-23 financial year. 5T secretary VK Pandian conducted the function attended by senior officials.

