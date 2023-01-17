Online slot booking introduced in sub-registrar offices

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Inspector General of Registration (IGR) under Board of Revenue, Odisha has introduced online booking of slots at select sub-registrar offices on a trial basis to improve its service delivery mechanism and prevent crowding at sub-registrar offices.

As physical presence of stakeholders concerned is mandatory during registration of immovable property before the sub-registrars, people have to stand in queue to book slot for the registration of their immovable property or any other service provided by the IGR. To do away with this practice, the IGR has introduced online slot booking facility recently in some of its sub-registrar offices on a pilot basis.

IGR Jyotiprakash Das said the online slot booking has been initially piloted in 15 sub-registrar offices. The slot booking will be in hybrid mode, both online and offline, till January 31 to help people know about the system. However, from February 1 onwards, online slot booking will be mandatory in all the piloted sub-registrar offices, he said.

Based on the success of the service in piloted offices, it will be extended to other registration offices across the state, Das said. The IGR said the new initiative, a part of state government’s 5T programme, will allow people to book slot online up to one month before registration.

“The initiative will not only help in crowd management but also bring more transparency in the slot booking process,” he said. To prevent middleman from coming into play, the IGR office has also limited the maximum number of slot to be booked by an individual on a day to five. All necessary information such as Aadhaar, Khata/plot number etc will be required to book a slot.

The IGR has also developed a grievance redressal module on its portal to allow citizens to submit their grievance and track it online. Citizens are required to visit the igrodisha.gov.in portal to put forth their grievance and redressal of it in a time-bound manner, officials said.

