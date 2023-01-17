Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Road Safety Week at Nexus Esplanade mall

The event’s theme was ‘Save Yourself to Save your Family’ and it was organised in association with Rapido bike taxi.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Nexus Esplanade mall in the state capital observed Road Safety Week on its premises on January 13. The event’s theme was ‘Save Yourself to Save your Family’ and it was organised in association with Rapido bike taxi.

Centre director of the mall Parth Pratim Nayak said the objective of the initiative was to create awareness among customers on road safety. During the event, a customer engagement activity was organised by the mall management where general questions on road safety were asked.

Those who answered correctly were presented a helmet and t- shirt by Rapido. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) organises ‘Road Safety Week’ from January 11 to 17 to create awareness among people on safety on road and give an opportunity to all stakeholders to contribute to the cause.

