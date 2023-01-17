Trapped under rice, two die in mill after conveyor belt snaps

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bizarre incident, two labourers died after being buried under a huge pile of rice in a mill iin Nayagarh district on Monday morning. The deceased identified as Pramod Moharana (22) of Cuttack district and Rameswar Dihudi of Ganjam district were working in Maa Mangala Rice Mill in Rohibanka under Odagaon police limits.

According to the police, an equipment in the rice mill snapped at 6.45 am and about 270 quintal rice fell over Moharana and Dihudi. The duo were trapped under the rice and could not get out of the huge pile.

Police said, both possibly died due to suffocation. More details will emerge after receiving the postmortem reports of the deceased, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the milled rice was being transported in a conveyor belt which was welded recently. Some parts of the fitment apparently came off while carrying the huge volume of rice and the entire lot fell on Moharana and Dihudi.

When others reached the spot and two were extricated out of the heap of rice, it probably was too late. Both the labourers were rushed to hospital but were declared dead.

Police is examining angles of negligence in the case. A case has been registered in this connection under Sections 287 and 304A of the IPC. “An investigation has been launched and further action will be taken accordingly,” said Nayagarh SP Alekh Chandra Pahi.

