No let up in rape cases in Capital in last two years

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The alleged gang-rape of two minor girls under the foot-over-bridge of Patia railway station has raised serious questions about the safety of the women in the capital city which is under heightened security cover for the ongoing FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

That the two minors were sexually assaulted all through the night but the whole incident drew no notice of the railway police has concerned one and all.In the last two years, there has been hardly any decline in the number of rape cases in the city. The number of rape cases stood at 112 and 113 in 2021 and 2020 respectively under Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD).Out of the total rape cases reported last year, the city police filed chargesheet in only 51 cases. Chargesheets of another 47 cases will likely be filed soon as the investigation is nearing completion, police said.

While police investigation indicated that all rape cases reported last year were true, the detection stood at 87.50 per cent. The police arrested 86 people on charges of rape in 2021.The statistics of other heinous crimes also point out at the deteriorating crime control situation in the capital city. The number of murder cases has remained almost same while crimes like robbery, burglary and theft witnessed a steep rise in 2021.

Last year, 589 robbery, 458 burglary and 2,058 theft cases were reported in the city indicating the lack of robust policing.Meanwhile, the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has sought reports from Bhubaneswar DCP, Government Railway Police (GRP), Childline and the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) over the gang-rape of two minors girls at Patia railway station.

OSCPCR also asked the DCPO to provide compensation to the two victims. Parents of one of the victims lodged a complaint in Bhubaneswar GRP on Tuesday and a case was registered under Section 376(D)-A and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.Following the FIR, GRP on Wednesday arrested 23-year-old Krushna Chandra Mallick of Banki. However, the other accused is still absconding.

The GRP said that the incident took place late on Monday and the two victims, aged 12 years and 14 years, managed to escape during the wee hours of Tuesday.The two victims are relatives and staying in Injana area of the city. One of the victims is studying in class-VI and the other is a class-IX student.

GRP officers said that the -12-year-old girl has slight deformity in her left leg since birth. Sources said the medical examination of both the victims was conducted in a hospital here on Wednesday.

