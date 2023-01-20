Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar gets seven new mini parks

The total area of the parks is less than half acre each and have been built at an investment in the range of Rs 35 lakh to 47 lakh.

One of the mini parks at Kalinga Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The capital city on Thursday got seven new mini parks that will add more green cover, apart from creating recreational space for residents in Kalinga Nagar area here.Mayor Sulochana Das along with other officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) inaugurated the parks in Kalinga Nagar, K5, K4, K3A and K1 localities.

The total area of the parks is less than half acre each and have been built at an investment in the range of Rs 35 lakh to 47 lakh. The facilities include yoga podium, open gym jogging track, drinking water and toilet, benches and children’s play area among others.These small parks also have illumination and water spray facility. Plantation along 150 metre radius of these parks have also been planned, officials said.

BMC officials said the parks have been developed under Mukhyamantri Karma Tatpara Yojana (MUKTA) scheme to support Self Help Groups (SHGs). Under the community driven initiative the MSHGs along with community members are involved in planning and execution of the projects.

While the state capital has 64 such parks in 67 wards, officials said steps are being taken to create at least 50 such parks in residential areas of the city. After the inauguration of seven, the remaining parks will come up in other different parts of the city in a phased manner.

