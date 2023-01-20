Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Integrated app to check illegal hoarding menace

Mobile application to regulate display of ads effectively and increase revenue generation

Published: 20th January 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

iPhone, Mobile apps, smart phone

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With illegal hoarding and advertisements emerging a big menace in the capital city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is working on developing a GIS-based integrated portal and mobile application to regulate display of advertisements effectively and increase revenue generation.

Accordingly, the corporation has sought request for proposal (RFP) from stakeholders to finalise the agency and handover the task of developing the software for the same.Officials said the civic body intends to digitise the records of outdoor media advertisement such as hoardings, bulletins, kiosks, LED display etc displayed on both government and private lands and buildings by the advertisers.

While BMC selects agencies and advertisers to display outdoor media advertisement such as hoardings, bulletins, kiosks, LED display through a competitive bidding process, it collects annual license fee as stipulated in tax on advertisement regulation, 2012 from the agencies and stakeholders concerned for display of advertisements in private lands and buildings.

Officials, however, said digitisation and automation of activities with the help of the software to be called ‘Integrated Web, GIS and Android based Solution for Management of Hoarding’ will help in checking such illegal installations and collection of advertisement fees from the agencies effectively.

“The application will help in establishing a strong visual link between the location of a hoarding onto the GIS platform and its corresponding data would provide a spatial dimension to the hoarding management,” said an official.

The android app will also help field staff in sharing details of the advertisements with photos and locations more easily to the officials of the BMC for better management of the hoardings.This, he said, will also help in intensifying enforcement against violators. BMC has invited RFP for development of the application by January 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp