Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Book on Mahanadi’s heritage released by INTACH

Details of as many as 500 monuments and intangible heritage along the Mahanadi have been presented in the book.

Published: 22nd January 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Mahanadi River

Mahanadi River (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A book documenting the heritage of river Mahanadi was released by the Odisha chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage at Cuttack on Saturday.Released by academician and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Priyambada Mohanty Hejmadi and INTACH chairman Major Gen LK Gupta, the book titled ‘Heritage of the Mahanadi Valley in Odisha’ is the result of the exhaustive documentation drive that began in 2018. Details of as many as 500 monuments and intangible heritage along the Mahanadi have been presented in the book.

Convenor of state chapter of INTACH Amiya Bhusan Tripathy said five teams of heritage enthusiasts were formed which covered nearly 450 km of the river covering Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, parts of Angul, Subarnapur, Nayagarh, parts of Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur. “We had decided to list and document monuments, ancient structures within 5 km of both sides of the river. We had started the project from Sambalpur,” he said.

The project team members included Anil Dhir, Deepak Kumar Naik, Neha Sharma, Bisweswar Prusty, Sarat Satpathy, Tarini Prasad Panda, Deepak Panda and late Abhay Padhi.Tangible heritage like temples, palaces and forts had come up along Mahanadi while intangible heritage like folklore, songs and dances, tribal art and craft had also thrived along the river.

Tripathy said all important heritage sites have been photographed, videographed and documented with details. The book will serve as a road map for those into conservation, history and research, he added.
On the occasion, the second edition of the book ‘Conservation, the Odissan Way’ authored by Director of INTACH Conservation Centre Mallika Mitra was also released.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INTACH Mahanadi
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp