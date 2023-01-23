Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Woman held for ‘killing husband, stuffing body in bag’ in Bhubaneswar

The police achieved the breakthrough in the case after they located the shop from where the accused had purchased the trolley bag, which was used to dispose of the body.

Published: 23rd January 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman was detained on Sunday for allegedly killing her husband and stuffing his body in a trolley bag. The woman’s cousin and one of their associates have also been rounded up by the police in connection with the gruesome murder.

The body of the victim, Manoranjan Mohapatra (32) was recovered from the Haripur forest in the Nachuni area of the Khurda district on the day. The trolley bag was spotted by some locals who informed the police. Manoranjan, a native of Rangpur in Nayagarh district, was staying with his wife in Khurda.

“Initial investigation suggests Manoranjan’s wife orchestrated the plan to kill him with the help of her cousin and one of their associates,” said Khurda SP Siddharth Kataria. Manoranjan had been reportedly torturing his wife and used to quarrel with her in an inebriated state, said sources.

The police achieved the breakthrough in the case after they located the shop from where the accused had purchased the trolley bag, which was used to dispose of the body.“A case has been registered under sections 201 and 302 of IPC,” said an officer of Nachuni police station. At least six criminal cases were registered against Manoranjan in Nayagarh district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haripur forest murder case Khurda
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp