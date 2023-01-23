Woman held for ‘killing husband, stuffing body in bag’ in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman was detained on Sunday for allegedly killing her husband and stuffing his body in a trolley bag. The woman’s cousin and one of their associates have also been rounded up by the police in connection with the gruesome murder.

The body of the victim, Manoranjan Mohapatra (32) was recovered from the Haripur forest in the Nachuni area of the Khurda district on the day. The trolley bag was spotted by some locals who informed the police. Manoranjan, a native of Rangpur in Nayagarh district, was staying with his wife in Khurda.

“Initial investigation suggests Manoranjan’s wife orchestrated the plan to kill him with the help of her cousin and one of their associates,” said Khurda SP Siddharth Kataria. Manoranjan had been reportedly torturing his wife and used to quarrel with her in an inebriated state, said sources.

The police achieved the breakthrough in the case after they located the shop from where the accused had purchased the trolley bag, which was used to dispose of the body.“A case has been registered under sections 201 and 302 of IPC,” said an officer of Nachuni police station. At least six criminal cases were registered against Manoranjan in Nayagarh district.

