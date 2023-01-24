BJP threatens agitation over PMAY-G allocation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the nine-day window opened for inviting public objection to the provisional list of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) coming to an end on January 24, the BJP on Monday cautioned the state government it will launch a statewide agitation if a single eligible beneficiary is left out from the final list.

The party has decided to submit memorandums from across the state to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 25, requesting him to ensure that all eligible people waiting for a housing assistance figured in the final list to be published after rectification. Any deviation will force the BJP to take the issue to the streets, said state BJP general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan.

“We are keeping a close watch on the selection of PMAY-G beneficiaries. Our estimate says that over three lakh eligible people do not figure in the provisional list. We expect their inclusion in the final list after removal of the ineligible persons. If that did not happen the BJP will gherao all the 314 block offices,” Harichandan said.

Referring to government reply in the Assembly, Harichandan said that the state’s housing requirement was 27 lakh. The Narendra Modi government has so far sanctioned 28 lakh houses to the state. It is the responsibility of the state government to identify actual beneficiaries in a most transparent manner. The government is in the habit of distributing houses on party line. This will not be tolerated this time, he said.

He said the BJP will wait for a week for correction and publication of the final beneficiary list. If objections filed by people are not properly addressed, the BJP is ready to drag the state government to court.

