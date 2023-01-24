Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJP threatens agitation over PMAY-G allocation

The saffron party to submit memorandums to Naveen on January 25

Published: 24th January 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As the nine-day window opened for inviting public objection to the provisional list of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) coming to an end on January 24, the BJP on Monday cautioned the state government it will launch a statewide agitation if a single eligible beneficiary is left out from the final list.

The party has decided to submit memorandums from across the state to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 25, requesting him to ensure that all eligible people waiting for a housing assistance figured in the final list to be published after rectification. Any deviation will force the BJP to take the issue to the streets, said state BJP general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan.

“We are keeping a close watch on the selection of PMAY-G beneficiaries. Our estimate says that over three lakh eligible people do not figure in the provisional list. We expect their inclusion in the final list after removal of the ineligible persons. If that did not happen the BJP will gherao all the 314 block offices,” Harichandan said.

Referring to government reply in the Assembly, Harichandan said that the state’s housing requirement was 27 lakh. The Narendra Modi government has so far sanctioned 28 lakh houses to the state. It is the responsibility of the state government to identify actual beneficiaries in a most transparent manner. The government is in the habit of distributing houses on party line. This will not be tolerated this time, he said.

He said the BJP will wait for a week for correction and publication of the final beneficiary list. If objections filed by people are not properly addressed, the BJP is ready to drag  the state government to court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP PMAY-G
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp