Film Festival of Bhubaneswar begins

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 12th edition of Film Festival of Bhubaneswar (IFFB) began at the Odissi Research Centre here on Monday with the screening of highly-anticipated Malayalam film Vazhakk (Quarrel).

Hosted by Film Society of Bhubaneswar, this edition of the film festival will screen 43 films including 12 made by students of different institutions like SRFTO, FTII, Shristi College, NID, BPFTIO, among others. A students film competition was organised prior to the festival in which 81 entries from across the country was received and of them, 12 were shortlisted for screening.

Head of the film society Subarata Beura said the Film Society of Bhubaneswar has managed to organise 12 editions of the fiction film festival and three editions of the documentary festival. “With its experience of screening films and hosting festivals since 2004, it is well poised to help nurture the film society movement in the state,” he said. Among others, Gopee Krishna from Kerala Chalachitra Academy, which organises the International Film Festival of Kerala every year was present.

