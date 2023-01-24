Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Film Festival of Bhubaneswar begins

Head of the film society Subarata Beura said the Film Society of Bhubaneswar has managed to organise 12 editions of the fiction film festival and three editions of the documentary festival.

Published: 24th January 2023 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

cinema hall, theatre, theater, film screen

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The 12th edition of Film Festival of Bhubaneswar (IFFB) began at the Odissi Research Centre here on Monday with the screening of highly-anticipated Malayalam film Vazhakk (Quarrel).

Hosted by Film Society of Bhubaneswar, this edition of the film festival will screen 43 films including 12 made by students of different institutions like SRFTO, FTII, Shristi College, NID, BPFTIO, among others. A students film competition was organised prior to the festival in which 81 entries from across the country was received and of them, 12 were shortlisted for screening.

Head of the film society Subarata Beura said the Film Society of Bhubaneswar has managed to organise 12 editions of the fiction film festival and three editions of the documentary festival. “With its experience of screening films and hosting festivals since 2004, it is well poised to help nurture the film society movement in the state,” he said. Among others, Gopee Krishna from Kerala Chalachitra Academy, which organises the International Film Festival of Kerala every year was present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Film Festival of Bhubaneswar
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp