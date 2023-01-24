Odisha: Peace symposium by Ahmadiyya community in capital city

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ahmadiyya Muslim community of the state capital organised a ‘peace symposium’ on Sunday. The theme of the event was ‘Fundamentals of Establishing Lasting Peace’.

Several delegates, religious leaders and intellectuals from various walks of society endorsed universal brotherhood and peace at the event.

Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (Aba) is the fifth and the current head of the community. The Ahmadiyya Muslim community is working to establish peace and universal brotherhood and is engaged in various charitable works for the welfare and the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of the society. During natural calamities, the community also engages in relief works under its sister organization - Humanity First.

“We must pursue the rights of others with the same zeal and determination like an individual does for himself/herself. We should broaden our horizons and look at what is right for the world instead of thinking what is fair for us,” said Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad. The community conducts peace symposiums around the world with an aim to ensure peace in the society by bringing people from various walks of life together and providing them a platform to express and exchange their thoughts.

BHUBANESWAR: The Ahmadiyya Muslim community of the state capital organised a ‘peace symposium’ on Sunday. The theme of the event was ‘Fundamentals of Establishing Lasting Peace’. Several delegates, religious leaders and intellectuals from various walks of society endorsed universal brotherhood and peace at the event. Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (Aba) is the fifth and the current head of the community. The Ahmadiyya Muslim community is working to establish peace and universal brotherhood and is engaged in various charitable works for the welfare and the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of the society. During natural calamities, the community also engages in relief works under its sister organization - Humanity First. “We must pursue the rights of others with the same zeal and determination like an individual does for himself/herself. We should broaden our horizons and look at what is right for the world instead of thinking what is fair for us,” said Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad. The community conducts peace symposiums around the world with an aim to ensure peace in the society by bringing people from various walks of life together and providing them a platform to express and exchange their thoughts.