Second edition of Dot Fest in Odisha draws six lakh footfall

The food festival, with 80 to 90 varieties of international cuisines from the 16 participating countries, playing in the World Cup was a huge draw.

People at the Dot Fest on the concluding day of the event | Shiba Prasad Sahu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More than six lakh footfall was recorded in the second edition of the Dot Fest that came to an end here on Sunday with a slew of events. Organised in the backdrop of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 in the city, the fest concluded on a grand scale, with visitors from across the country taking part in cultural, musical, food and storytelling events.

The average daily footfall in the fest, organised by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) with support from the BMC, BSCL and Commissionerate Police at the IDCO Exhibition Ground, remained over 40,000.The festival also witnessed major support from the Odisha Tourism department and the Odisha Mining Corporation.

The visitors during the fest attended a number of events including musical show Bhubaneswar Live, storytelling event BhuFesto, photo exhibition Sebe-O-Ebe’and trails ‘Ekamra Walks’.The international food festival and a specially curated night flea market where other two major highlights of this year’s Dot Fest.

The food festival, with 80 to 90 varieties of international cuisines from the 16 participating countries, playing in the World Cup was a huge draw. The festival included six international stalls and 24 state stalls. It also featured four government-run stalls including one each on Millet Mission, Mission Shakti and Koraput Coffee.The night market that featured local artisans, new-age designers and entrepreneurs made a total business of Rs 1 crore between January 15 and 29.

“The BDA planned this year’s festival to give residents of Bhubaneswar an unique experience, to which all segments of the community has constantly responded enthusiastically. With this edition of ‘Dot Fest’ we take an unique approach to promote fostering inclusiveness and a livable city where everyone can enjoy safely without the barriers of socio-economic and political differences,” said BDA vice-chairman Balwant Singh.

