Odisha demands release of 4 lakh tonne urea this year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has urged the Centre to supply 4 lakh tonne of urea to the state this season like the previous year and release the required quality of muriate of potash (MOP) as the state is running short of fertilisers.

Attending a meeting chaired by Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday, State Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said any reduction in the supply of urea will hamper the agriculture production in Odisha.

“Adoption of nano urea is yet to take off here as farmers in the state prefer traditional urea. The Centre should not impose the use of nano urea. This might lead to farmers unrest and any attempt to push nano urea might affect the production because of low adoptability,” he said.

Unlike many other progressive agricultural states, Swain pointed out that fertiliser consumption is relatively low in Odisha. However, the state government is encouraging the farmers to adopt nano urea progressively for better farm output, he said. The minister requested to release 75,000 tonne of MOP as the state is running short of about 39,000 tonne at present and modify the ceiling of assistance under PM-PRANAM scheme.

