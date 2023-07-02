Another low pressure over Bay of Bengal to trigger rains in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Farmers of the state, who are anticipating crop loss owing to deficit rains, have a reason to cheer as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal next week.

In its extended range outlook, IMD said a low-pressure area over the northwest, adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and coastal areas is likely to form around Tuesday (July 4). Along with offshore troughs, the low-pressure area is likely to cause active monsoon conditions over the country. The models suggest subsequent west-northwestwards movement of the system over the land without further intensification, said the national weather forecaster.

“Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in the state from Tuesday onwards,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das. Even as the rainfall deficit reduced from 72 per cent (June 1 to 22) to 23 per cent (June 1 to July 1), the farmers in the state are now largely dependent on consistent showers for agricultural activities.

At least 15 districts including Balangir have received deficit rainfall in the last month. While four districts have recorded large deficiencies, seven districts are in the normal range and only three have received excess rainfall and one large excess during the period.

Meanwhile, the IMD in its monthly outlook for July said Odisha will receive normal to above normal this month. Odisha comes under the core monsoon zone and the state normally receives 1,150 mm rainfall between June and September. The state normally receives 209.3 mm of rainfall in June, 341.4 mm in July, 363.8 mm in August and 235.7 mm in September.

During monsoon, the state’s rainfall activity witnesses a significant increase due to the low-pressure areas forming over the Bay of Bengal. The low-pressure areas form under the influence of wind shear, monsoon troughs and as sea surface temperature remains more than 27 degree Celsius. Every year during monsoon, at least 10 to 12 low-pressure areas form over the Bay of Bengal and this intensifies rainfall activity in the state, said Das.

