Not aware of missing Jagannath temple Ratna Bhandar keys, says Law Minister

“We do not know whether the keys of Ratna Bhandar have gone missing or not. The matter is now before the Orissa High Court.

Odisha minister Jagannath Saraka

Odisha minister Jagannath Saraka (Photo | odishaassembyly.nic.in)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A day after the filing of a PIL in the Orissa High Court seeking a CBI probe into the missing keys of Jagannath temple Ratna Bhandar, Law Minister Jagannath Saraka on Saturday said he had no idea whether the treasury keys had gone missing or not.

“We do not know whether the keys of Ratna Bhandar have gone missing or not. The matter is now before the Orissa High Court. The state govt will take necessary steps after examining different aspects as per the directive of the court,” Saraka told media persons here.

Describing the statement of the Law minister as unfortunate, senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty who filed the PIL in the Orissa High Court seeking judicial intervention for reopening the inner Ratna Bhandar said the people of the state can easily figure out how the BJD government is functioning. “There is a headless government in the state. The statement of the Law Minister has hurt the sentiment of the devotees of Lord Jagannath,” Mohanty told a media conference here.

He said the people are yet to know the findings of the Raghubir Das Commission.  The state government is unmoved even after demands from different quarters including Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, ASI and sevayats for the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar, he said.

