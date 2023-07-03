Home Cities Bhubaneswar

20 Odisha districts in sickle cell disease elimination mission

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to extend the SCD screening programme to the rest of the districts using its own resources.

Published: 03rd July 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Sickle cells

Sickle cells in human blood - both normal red blood cells and sickle-shaped cells are present. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 20 districts in Odisha have been included in the 278 districts of 17 states for implementation of the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The launch marked a crucial milestone in the government’s ongoing efforts to eliminate sickle cell disease as a public health problem by 2047, showing a long-term commitment to eradicating the disease. The districts where the programme will be implemented are Angul, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Rayagada.

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a chronic single gene disorder causing a debilitating systemic syndrome characterised by chronic anaemia, acute painful episodes, organ infarction and chronic organ damage and by a significant reduction in life expectancy.

The mission aims to improve the care and prospects of all SCD patients while reducing the prevalence of the disease. As part of the programme, sickle cell genetic status cards will be distributed to the beneficiaries and they will be tracked and treated. The programme targets screening people in the districts with tribal population over a period of three years and reaching a large portion of the population, promoting early diagnosis and intervention.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to extend the SCD screening programme to the rest of the districts using its own resources. School students from Class VIII onwards, pregnant women and their husbands, and people voluntarily opting for tests, will be screened and those detected with the disease would be provided treatment. Simultaneously, awareness campaigns will be intensified in all districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sickle cell disease
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp