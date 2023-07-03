Bus poles in over 200 locations of Odisha capital soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) which is struggling to set up more bus shelters in the state capital owing to space crunch will establish bus poles in suitable locations within its service area for the convenience of passengers.

This was announced by CRUT MD Arun Bothra while hearing the grievances of Mo Bus passengers on a social media platform. The CRUT team, in a unique outreach drive, hosted a discussion with the Mo Bus passengers in which Bothra took questions directly from the citizens to understand commuters’ problems and spoke on the measures they are taking to streamline the city bus service further in the capital region of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Khurda.

Replying to the queries, Bothra said the bus poles CRUT has planned will come up in over 200 pick and drop locations where it has not been possible to commission BSQs due to land hurdle. The poles will have information regarding Mo Bus routes, timing among other information. He said CRUT will also introduce more electric buses in a phased manner to promote green transport in the capital region.

Participants during the discussion also raised issues pertaining to UPI payment, ground ticketing system and plying of less number of buses on certain routes. CRUT assured to address the issues to improve Mo Bus service. Bothra said within two weeks the ground ticketing system, introduced by the agency to prevent ticket-less travel, will be reviewed and appropriate changes will be made to it for the convenience of passengers.

