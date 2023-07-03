Home Cities Bhubaneswar

New hotel Crown IHCL SeleQtions opens in Odisha's capital city

Attempt is always made to serve unusual home style regional foods and create hyper local travel focusing on the passion of the travelers.

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Crown IHCL SeleQtions - a joint venture of IHCL (Taj Group) and hotel The Crown, was inaugurated here on Sunday. Addressing the inaugural event virtually, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said such projects will give fresh push to state’s tourism and hospitality sector.

“I am delighted that Crown Hotel has joined the renowned Taj Group of Hotels and re-launching it as the Crown IHCL SeleQtions. The Taj Group is a global brand in the hospitality sector. Its partnership will certainly be a big boost to the sector in Odisha. I am sure the new initiative of the Crown Hotel will be a great success,” he said.

Dignitaries inaugurating the hotel at
Nayapali in Bhubaneswar | express

The chief minister said tourism sector is bouncing back in the country after a long pause caused by Covid-19 pandemic. “Odisha has huge potential in the tourism sector and we offer a plethora of opportunities to optimise the prospects in this sector,” he said.

The hotel was inaugurated in presence of tourism minister Aswini Kumar Patra, science and technology minister Ashok Chandra Panda, mayor Sulochana Das, IHCL executive vice president Deepika Rao Thallapalli and other delegates.

The Crown director Debasish Patnaik said, “This is a new beginning after two decades. Crown has been a popular hotel in Bhubaneswar. We are repositioning ourselves and are hopeful of doing better under the IHCL SeleQtions brand.” Officials said the new luxury property has 81 rooms including suits. It also has four banquets for corporate and social events. Another banquet will also be readied by September, they said.  The hotel also has a restaurant ‘Zodiac’, coffee lounge ‘Deli’ and bar ‘Highness’.

This apart the hotel also has a lawn area for marriage events, social gatherings and kitty parties. A new outlet with the speciality of coastal cuisines will also come up in near future, they said.SeleQtions hotels are handpicked for its distinctive history. Attempt is always made to serve unusual home-style regional foods and create hyper-local travel focusing on the passion of the travellers. The Crown IHCL SelecQtion aims to be a landmark property in the eastern part of the country with its exclusive service and delicate culinary extravaganza, they said.

Comments

