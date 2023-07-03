Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Police officer’s parents face robbery bid in Odisha capital

Published: 03rd July 2023 10:28 AM

Robbery, Gold chain

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In what is a pointer to rising crimes and growing vulnerability of senior citizens, bike-borne miscreants attempted to rob a woman, mother of a senior police officer, on Saturday evening. When the woman’s husband came to her rescue, he too was targeted by the anti-socials before they fled the spot. Sources said the police officer’s parents were returning home in Kalinga Nagar when the incident took place at about 8.30 pm in Kolathia area within Bharatpur police limits of the city.  Police said the lady was about to get into her car when one of the miscreants approached her on the pretext of seeking direction for a location.

Before she could realise, he tried to snatch her gold necklace. When the woman resisted, the anti-social reportedly smashed the windscreen and driver side window of the vehicle with an iron rod which he was carrying on the bike.  The lady’s husband, already in the driver’s seat, acted with courage and drove the vehicle into their bike. The anti-socials fell and were forced to flee leaving their motorcycle behind.

Police seized the motorcycle bearing a fake registration number. Initial investigation suggests the motorcycle used by the goons has the registration number of a Royal Enfield Bullet. Bharatpur police registered a case under sections 354B, 394 and 397 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “On receiving the report, an investigation has been launched into the matter. Efforts are on to identify and nab the accused involved in the crime,” DCP Prateek Singh told The New Indian Express.

Sources said both the miscreants were wearing helmets and the couple stated in the complaint that they even manhandled them. Meanwhile, CCTV footage of two more incidents of snatching went viral on social media on Sunday. DCP Singh said the videos will be examined to ascertain when and where the incidents took place.

