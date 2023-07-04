Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CM Naveen’s poll mantra to party leaders 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday asked district observers and senior leaders of BJD to keep the party organisation ready for the upcoming elections. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha CM and BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik.

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday asked district observers and senior leaders of BJD to keep the party organisation ready for the upcoming elections. The chief minister reviewed the preparedness of the organisation in a meeting with the observers and asked them to complete the task of holding workers' conferences at the block and village levels before the elections.

Observers should play an active role to counter the opposition’s campaign against the state government. Taking stock of organisational preparedness in different districts, he asked the leaders to maintain unity in the party’s rank and file. 

BJD had set a target to reach out to all families in the state before the elections and the chief minister reviewed how far the objective has been achieved. Besides, the chief minister is believed to have advised the observers to complete all pending organisational work within a month. 

Sources said three major issues were discussed in the meeting. The first was to remain prepared for elections. The second was to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots and take the welfare measures of the government to people and the third to present a united face in the face of the opposition campaign against the government. 

Meanwhile, the chief minister appointed office-bearers of the Kalahandi district BJD. While former minister Pushpendra Singhdeo has been appointed as the president, another former minister Dibya Shankar Mishra is the working president. 

