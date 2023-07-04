Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Compensate Rengali oustees: Dharmendra Pradhan to Odisha CM 

In a letter to the chief minister, Pradhan stated the compensation of Rs 152 crore announced by the state government in 2010 should be paid to the displaced people without any further delay.

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to provide compensation and patta (title deed of land) to people displaced by the Rengali dam project in Angul district. 

In a letter to the chief minister, Pradhan stated the compensation of Rs 152 crore announced by the state government in 2010 should be paid to the displaced people without any further delay. He further requested the chief minister to accord the habitation the status of a revenue village.

Stating around 13,000 families of 236 revenue villages were displaced in 1978 and 1984 to facilitate the Rengali dam project, the second largest river dam project built on Brahmani river, the union minister said the affected families are living in penury even after four decades without proper rehabilitation and compensation. Though the project has bolstered irrigation and power generation in the state, the misery of the displaced families has compounded due to the apathy of the administration, he added.

“After several rounds of protests and dharna, your government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 152 crore as compensation for the displaced people in 2010. It is matter of regret the affected families are yet to get compensation and rehabilitation packages,” the letter said.

Pradhan has sought the intervention of the chief minister for disbursement of the compensation, grant of record of rights to the displaced families and accord status of revenue villages to their habitations.  “I hope the state government will consider these genuine demands with right earnest and take timely action to ensure justice to the displaced families,” he said.

