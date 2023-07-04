Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Drug addict dies by suicide at rehab centre in Odisha

A 24-year-old drug and alcohol addict undergoing treatment at a de-addiction centre in Nandan Vihar within Infocity police limits here allegedly died by suicide on Sunday.

Published: 04th July 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 11:09 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A 24-year-old drug and alcohol addict undergoing treatment at a de-addiction centre in Nandan Vihar within Infocity police limits here allegedly died by suicide on Sunday. The victim, a native of Rajkanika in Kendrapara district, was admitted to the Koshish drug de-addiction centre last month. 

The other inmates of the centre said he seemed restless in the afternoon while they were watching television. He then went to the bathroom and hanged from a bar using his towel. As he did not come out after five minutes, the caretaker of the centre went inside and found him lying unconscious. 

He was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him received dead. “The CCTV footage of the centre was examined and it was ascertained the youth entered the bathroom and did not come out. A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation is on,” said an officer of Infocity police station.

