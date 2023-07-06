Sonepur collector Bimalendu Ray asks Vigilance SP to act against builder

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sonepur collector Bimalendu Ray on Wednesday asked Sambalpur division Vigilance SP to investigate the alleged misappropriation of government funds by a Bhubaneswar-based real estate firm - M/S Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited.

Hindustan Steelworks, having its office at IRC Village in Nayapalli, was awarded the contract to construct a 100-bed hostel for SC girl students of Makundpur Ashram School as part of a revised long-term action plan for Kalahandi-Balangir-Koraput (KBK) districts during 2017-2018.

As per the MoU signed between the government and Hindustan Steelworks, the cost of the construction was estimated at `80 lakh. The construction of the building was completed and handed over to the school’s headmaster on November 6, 2020.

During his visit to the school on Tuesday, 5T secretary VK Pandian noticed the poor condition of the hostel and directed the collector to take action. Before shifting the students to the hostel, an inspection by the authorities found the quality of the construction was not on line with expenditure incurred towards it. Many cracks were visible inside and outside the building and the fittings used are also of sub-standard quality.

Embezzlement of government funds cannot be ruled out. Appropriate action must be initiated against the executing agency to recover the misappropriated amount, said the collector in his letter to Vigilance SP.

He also asked the SP to take legal action against persons concerned. The letter was also marked to the ST and SC Development department.

