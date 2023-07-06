Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Sonepur collector Bimalendu Ray asks Vigilance SP to act against builder

During his visit to the school on Tuesday, 5T secretary VK Pandian noticed the poor condition of the hostel and directed the collector to take action.

Published: 06th July 2023 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sonepur collector Bimalendu Ray on Wednesday asked Sambalpur division Vigilance SP to investigate the alleged misappropriation of government funds by a Bhubaneswar-based real estate firm - M/S Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited.

Hindustan Steelworks, having its office at IRC Village in Nayapalli, was awarded the contract to construct a 100-bed hostel for SC girl students of  Makundpur Ashram School as part of a revised long-term action plan for Kalahandi-Balangir-Koraput (KBK) districts during 2017-2018.

As per the MoU signed between the government and Hindustan Steelworks, the cost of the construction was estimated at `80 lakh. The construction of the building was completed and handed over to the school’s headmaster on November 6, 2020.

During his visit to the school on Tuesday, 5T secretary VK Pandian noticed the poor condition of the hostel and directed the collector to take action. Before shifting the students to the hostel, an inspection by the authorities found the quality of the construction was not on line with expenditure incurred towards it. Many cracks were visible inside and outside the building and the fittings used are also of sub-standard quality.

Embezzlement of government funds cannot be ruled out. Appropriate action must be initiated against the executing agency to recover the misappropriated amount, said the collector in his letter to Vigilance SP.  
He also asked the SP to take legal action against persons concerned. The letter was also marked to the ST and SC Development department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bimalendu Ray Vigilance SP M/S Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp