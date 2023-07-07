Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Biju Yuva Janata Dal demands 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, Assemblies

A digital secretary will be appointed in every ward to counter the campaign launched by opposition political parties against the government.

BYJD logo used for representative purpose only.

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) on Thursday demanded the Centre to pass a bill in the Parliament for 33 per cent reservation of seats in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women.
The issue was raised in the political resolution passed in the state executive of BYJD here in which the Centre, BJP, and Congress were targeted for not taking any initiative in this regard. Stating both the BJD and Congress had promised reservation of seats in their election manifesto, the BYJD said the fight to ensure women get their rights will continue till it is achieved.

The resolution criticised the BJD and Congress for ignoring the demand for special focus state status for Odisha and announced the fight will continue till it is achieved. Both the political parties had promised this during elections, but have forgotten about the issue, it added.

Stating neglect of Odisha will be a major issue for the BYJD in the coming days, the resolution maintained a lack of banking and mobile services in rural areas and the dilapidated condition of national highways will be raised in the coming days. This apart, the resolution passed for strengthening the organisation stated the social media wing of the BYJD will be strengthened. 

A digital secretary will be appointed in every ward to counter the campaign launched by opposition political parties against the government. Besides, ‘Sankalp samabesh’ will be organised in every ward from August 9 to further strengthen the grassroots organisation, it added.

