DN Group has close links with CMO: BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Income Tax raid on realtor DN Group and unearthing of crores in cash, the BJP alleged the exponential growth of the realtor within a short span of time would not have been possible without the blessings of state government.

BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal told a media conference that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had joined a business-related function of Naik a couple of months ago. Naik had also accompanied the chief minister in a business trip to Japan.

Biswal said, as per NCRB report, Odisha is one of the most corrupt state in the country. As many as 88 disproportionate asset cases were registered in the state in 2019 which was highest in the country. The number of such cases reported in 2020 and 2021 were 93 and 92 respectively which were also highest in the country, the BJP leader said.

The value of disproportionate assets seized in 2021 was to the tune of Rs 107 crore which increased to Rs 174 crore in 2022 and this may cross Rs 250 crore during 2023. “This clearly demonstrated that loot of public in the state is rampant despite ‘zero tolerance towards corruption’ claim of the chief minister,” Biswal said. Attributing the rise in corruption to low conviction rate in the state, he said out of 245 cases filed in 2020, chargesheets have been filed only in eight cases. In 2021, out of 265 cases registered chargesheets were filed in only 10.

IT raids continue

The IT department continued raids on locations linked to DN Group on the second consecutive day. Sources said the department has seized several crores and many incriminating documents during the raids.

