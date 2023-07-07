Focus on govt’s welfare efforts, CM Naveen to leaders

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to further strengthen the organisation as election is only less than a year away, chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked party leaders to engage with the people with a focus on the development and welfare efforts of the state government.

Addressing the state executive meeting of the Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD), the chief minister said that party leaders should remain active on social media which has become a powerful medium these days and ensure that the pro-people initiatives of the government and party are communicated successfully.

The transformational journey of Odisha has been making headlines across the country and some of the initiatives of the state government have also received global recognition, he said and asked party leaders to reach out to the people with absolute conviction. Stating that youth power has to fire on all cylinders if Odisha has to become a developed state, the chief minister said he has absolute faith that they will keep the state as a priority in all their actions.

CM Naveen Patnaik addressing state executive meeting of BYJD | Express

The chief minister said BJD and the state government have been with the people always in their good and bad times and has engaged with the people irrespective of the situation. “There has always been a human face in our approach to our endeavours. That is our hallmark. That is our strength. We should always maintain this,” he added.

Stating that youth have been playing a remarkable role in shaping the destinies of communities, countries and states, he said Biju Babu always trusted the youth of Odisha to play a major role in redefining the destiny of the state. Biju Janata Dal, which is inspired by the life and principles of Biju Babu, should always follow his footsteps, he said, adding that Odisha has come a long way since BJD took charge in 2000.

“Whether it is food security, disaster management, finance management, poverty alleviation, women empowerment, sports, IT, Urban Development, Infrastructure development, tourism and industry along with socio-economic indicators, Odisha has seen a giant leap in all these sectors. It is not possible without the contribution of the youth,” the chief minister said.

