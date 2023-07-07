Home Cities Bhubaneswar

OJEE counselling for 39K BTech seats starts in Odisha

Students have been asked to report online on fee payment, document upload and other activities between July 19 and July 23. 

Published: 07th July 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

The dates for form fill-up for the Annual Plus II Examinations-2021 will be issued soon.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Counselling for admission to BTech and other technical and professional courses in colleges and institutions across the state commenced on Thursday.

Officials of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee said this year admission will be done to around 39,000 BTech seats. This apart counselling has also started for admission to courses such as BTech, BPlan, BArch, BCAT, and integrated MSC in engineering and technical colleges and institutions. OJEE committee chairman Pravin Kumar Kar said the registration and choice filling process for the courses will be completed by July 15 and OJEE will publish the first-round allotment of seats on July 19.

Students have been asked to report online on fee payment, document upload, and other activities between July 19 and July 23. 

Students wishing to exit from the seat allocation process have been asked to do so between July 20 and 25. The second round of seat allotment will be notified on July 31, while the registration and choice filling will be carried out on August 1 for candidates who have received ranks from second/special OJEE. 

Online reporting for admission of the students will take place between July 31 and August 2. Similarly, the third round of seat allotment will be published on August 8, while the final round of seat allotment will be announced on August 14. 

